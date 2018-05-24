Holiday for Hafiz Saeed! Here’s China’s plan to keep 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind ‘quiet’

Hafiz Saeed is the leader of terrorist group LeT. He has been declared a global terrorist by the United Nations, the U.S., and India. (Reuters)

It seems China doesn’t want Pakistan to arrest or act tough against 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Instead, Beijing wants Pakistan to send him on a secret trip so that the terrorist can live or work silently without getting international attention.

Amid growing international pressure for action against the global terrorist, who roams free in Pakistan, China wants Islamabad to relocate Saeed to a West Asian country where he can live a “quiet” life.

In an exclusive report, The Hindu today said Chinese President Xi Jinping recently suggested Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to find ways of relocating Saeed to a West Asian country. The talk between the two leaders took place for 35 minutes on the sidelines of Boao Forum in China in April.

The Hindu quoted a source close to Pakistan PM as saying that the Chinese President was “keen on pressing” Abbasi for finding an “early solution to keep Saeed away from the limelight.”

Hafiz Saeed is the leader of terrorist group LeT. He has been declared a global terrorist by the United Nations, the U.S., and India. Saeed was the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. he carries a reward of $5 million on his head.

Reports from Pakistan say Saeed is planning to get into politics of the country with his own party and will likely field candidates in the upcoming elections.

Last year Saeed was released from house arrest. The United States condemned the release of the international terrorist.

In a press release, US had said in November 2017, “The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan. LeT is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens. The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes.”

Saeed was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224 by the United States Department of the Treasury in May 2008. The US release said, “Saeed was also individually designated by the United Nations under UNSCR 1267 in December 2008 following the November 2008 Mumbai attack in which 166 people, including six American citizens, were killed.”

“LeT and several of its front organizations, leaders, and operatives remain under both State Department and Treasury Department sanctions. Since 2012, the United States has offered a U.S. $10 million‎ reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.”