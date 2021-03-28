  • MORE MARKET STATS

Holi 2021: Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws

By: |
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 9:14 PM

Holi 2021: The protesting farmers celebrated Holi at the borders and maintained that their agitation will continue till the farm laws are repealed and a separate law on minimum support price is enacted, it said in a statement.

Holi 2021 Farmer protest Holika Dahan 2021 farm laws Holi, Delhi Samyukta Kisan MorchaHoli 2021: Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with his family members during 'Holika Dahan', amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Farmers camping at Delhi borders on Sunday burnt copies of the Centre’s new farm laws they have been protesting against during ‘Holika Dahan’, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

The protesting farmers celebrated Holi at the borders and maintained that their agitation will continue till the farm laws are repealed and a separate law on minimum support price is enacted, it said in a statement.

Related News

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of farmer unions, also said that it will observe “FCI Bachao Diwas” on April 5, adding that offices of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will be gheraoed from 11 am to 5 pm across the country.

“The government has made several attempts to end the minimum support price (MSP) and public distribution system (PDS) indirectly. The FCI’s budget has also been reduced over the last few years. Recently, the FCI also changed the rules for procurement of crops,” the statement said.

The SKM also condemned the passage of the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 by the Haryana Assembly, saying it aims to suppress agitations.

“It contains dangerous provisions that would surely prove fatal to democracy,” the body added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

New Delhi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Holi 2021 Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Holi 2021: Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID-19 protocols
2UP: Cops blame rats for disappearance of seized illicit liquor from police station
3NIA recovers DVR, number plates from Mithi river in presence of suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze