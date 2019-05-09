Hole in Gurgaon flyover brings traffic to halt

Gurgaon | Published: May 9, 2019 4:15:17 AM

This is third occasion when the flyover was shut due such incidents, putting a serious question mark over the quality of construction.

(Image source: ANI)

Hundreds of commuters had to face massive traffic jam when they spotted a four-foot-wide hole at the Hero Honda Chowk flyover on National Highway-8 on Wednesday morning.

The flyover was thrown open for public in 2016 to ease traffic on the highly-congested stretch. This is third occasion when the flyover was shut due such incidents, putting a serious question mark over the quality of construction.

During inspection, it appeared that thin iron bars, lower-quality concrete materials and thin layers of charcoal are clearly visible on the road.

“We have received information about a hole that appeared on Hero Honda Chowk flyover around 5 am. Subsequently, road safety staffs rushed at the spot and blocked the road. The matter was informed to us and

repairing of the affected area will start soon,” Ashok Sharma, superintending engineer of NHAI, said.

The officials of NHAI have barricaded the affected area and make a diversion for commuters to use service lanes, which later turned into traffic mess.

