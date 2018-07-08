Hoax call of bomb threat delays Howrah Rajdhani from Delhi

Bomb threat delayed the Howrah Rajdhani for a few hours at Ghaziabad railway station (Image: ANI)

A bomb threat delayed the Howrah Rajdhani for a few hours at Ghaziabad railway station on Saturday but the train continued on towards its destination after a proper security check up showed it was a hoax, an official said.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said that a phone call was received in the police control room regarding bomb threat to 12302 Howrah Rajdhani (New Delhi to Howrah). The call was relayed to RPF control at 5.21 pm.

The train had left New Delhi station at 4.55 pm and was approaching Ghaziabad station when the call was received.

He said that the train was stopped at Ghaziabad and an intensive check was done by Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police (GRP), civil police along with bomb squad and dog squad.

The spokesperson said that nothing abnormal or suspicious was found during the check and the train departed for its onward journey at 7.05 pm after police clearance.

He said a case has been registered and police were investigating the matter.

The spokesperson said that the person from whose number the call was received has been summoned and is being interrogated by GRP New Delhi.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests it was a hoax call,” he said.