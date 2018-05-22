Hoax call about bomb in Delhi passport office sends cops into tizzy

​​​
By: | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 8:37 PM
The Delhi Police was sent into a tizzy today after the police control room was informed that a bomb was planted in the passport office, the police said, adding that it turned out to be a hoax. The police received a call this afternoon, saying there was a bomb planted inside the passport office. The passport office is located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, close to the offices of many media houses. The entire area was evacuated but the call was subsequently declared a hoax, the police said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the caller.

