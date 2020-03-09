Hoardings of CAA riots accused violate Article 21, must be removed forthwith, Allahabad HC tells Adityanath govt

UP poster: The action was in line with Yogi Adityanath’s announcement that came in right after the violence that all involved in vandalising public properties would be made to compensate.

UP poster row: The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to remove the hoardings bearing names, photos and addresses of over 50 accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In its order, the court stated that it was not convinced why the names of only a few people were put up when the number of accused facing serious allegations runs into lakhs.

“Advocate General failed to satisfy us as to why personal data of few persons have been placed on banners through in the State of UP there are lakhs of accused persons who are facing serious allegations pertaining to the commission of crimes whose personal details have not been subjected to publicity,” the High Court said.

The court further said that it had no doubt that the action of the state was nothing but an unwarranted interference in the privacy of people and held that the action of the state government was in violation of “Article 21 of the Constitution”.

The High Court then directed Lucknow District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police of Lucknow Commissionerate to remove the banners from the roadside forthwith. It also ordered the state government not to place such banners on the roadside containing personal data of individuals without having the authority of law.

The posters were put up last week on Thursday. The roadside banners — mentioning amounts to be recovered from the violence accused — had come up at major intersections in Lucknow, which witnessed the most violent protests over CAA.

The action was in line with Yogi Adityanath’s announcement that came in right after the violence that all involved in vandalising public properties would be made to compensate. However, those whose names were mentioned in the banners said that it was the violation of their privacy and the state had no right to do so unless the charges are proved in the court of law.