HM Amit Shah likely to make statement on Nagaland incident in both Houses

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Monday on the Nagaland incident in which 14 civilians were killed in firing by security forces, parliamentary sources said.
They said Shah may first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha. Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland’s Mon district in three consecutive incidents of firing the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity, the state police had said on Sunday.
