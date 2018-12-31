HIV-positive donor whose blood infected pregnant Tamil Nadu woman dies after suicide attempt

(Representational Image)

Days after attempting suicide, a youth in Tamil Nadu who unknowingly transfused his HIV-positive blood to a pregnant Tamil Nadu woman, passed away on 30 December, 2018.

The 19-year-old had swallowed aluminum phosphide paste which is a highly toxic pesticide.

Reports say that the youth was hospitalized after the suicide bid, however, his condition worsened on Saturday night and died this morning.

As per an inquiry report by the health department, the donor’s blood was, at first, detected to be positive for HIV and Hepatitis B in August 2016, after he donated blood at a camp in Sivakasi.

His blood was discarded because it was infected, however, hospital staff who screened the blood did get in touch with the 19-year-old donor for the follow up on his treatment and his options.

On November 30 this year, he donated blood at a government hospital in Sivakasi. On December 3, 2018, the pregnant woman has transfused the infected blood, after the screening of the infected blood failed and nothing was detected at the time.

As per a report by the Indian Express, the donor had tested his blood for visa and was shocked to find his blood tested positive for two infections — HIV and Hepatitis B. The youth then went to the blood bank to alert the authorities, leading to an investigation. It was found that the pregnant woman too was infected with the same diseases.

The investigation revealed that the donor had exhibited a “high-risk behavior” from his early adolescent age; he had multiple sexual partners from an early age and did drugs, reported the Indian Express.

The official further added that the youth was “devastated” not only by the revelation of his infection but also after realizing that HIV-positive blood had infected a pregnant woman as well.