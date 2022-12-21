Hit squads to Al Qaeda and Islamic State links: NIA makes alarming claims on PFI in Kerala court

Levelling serious allegations against the Popular Front of India, the National Investigation Agency has claimed before a special court in Kochi that the banned outfit had a “secret wing” of reporters to collect details of the leaders of other communities and “prepare a list of targets”.

In an affidavit filed before the Kerala court while demanding extended custody for the 11 PFI leaders who were arrested from Kerala as part of a nationwide crackdown against the organisation in September this year.

Also Read: Centre bans PFI, eight other associated organisations for five years

“Some of the victims did not have any association or any previous engagement with PFI. Victims were randomly selected by the leadership of PFI. They were studied, permission was given by PFI to attack and kill the victims brutally so as to send the message of terror in society,” the NIA affidavit states, according to The Indian Express.

The findings, it said, suggested a deliberate ploy to target people from other communities so as to spread a message of terror. The central probe agency also said the outfit was spreading disaffection and enmity towards the country through wrongful interpretation of policies of the government.

PFI members had links with Al Qaeda, ISIS: NIA



The NIA’s affidavit further states that members of the PFI in Kerala were in touch with Islamic State (IS) and Al Qaeda leaders. According to IE, the NIA has claimed that its probe revealed suspicious transactions of funds used for unlawful activities and some of the PFI leaders and cadres had propagated the ideology of Islamic State (IS). While some members had joined the proscribed organisation in Syria, others had travelled to Syria to join the IS, the NIA said.

Also Read: Kerala HC directs PFI to deposit Rs 5.20 crore as compensation to KSRTC for damages during ‘hartal’

Among the several documents, including digital evidence, is also a list of individuals whom the PFI had identified as possible targets, the NIA has stated, adding that an initial analysis of the data showed material related to IS and fund transactions by the accused for illegal activities.



“The IS and Al Qaeda terrorist organisations use the country’s anti-state and religious terrorist organisations for subversive activities in countries where their direct operations are not possible. NIA has received indications that PFI leaders in Kerala were in touch with some of the IS, Al-Qaeda leaders,” the NIA has stated.

Targetted, misguided youth against nation

The agency also claimed that the outfit was involved in spreading disaffection and enmity towards the country through wrongful interpretation of policies of the government. It further said that PFI leaders used social media to encourage the youth to get involved in terrorist activities.

“The investigation also revealed the moves made by the PFI leaders through social media groups to get the youth involved in terrorist activities. Several people have already been questioned…,” the NIA said in its chargesheet.

Why was PFI banned?

Following a country-wide crackdown against the organisation over alleged killings by its members, PFI and eight of its affiliate organisations were banned on September 28 this year.

Announcing the development, the Centre said the PFI was involved in violent terrorist activities with the intent to create a reign of terror in the country.

Meanwhile, the Kerala court on Tuesday extended the remand of the 11 arrested leaders to 90 days.