‘History of slavery erased forever’: What PM Modi said at the unveiling of Netaji’s statue at India Gate

Unveiling the 28-foot statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a new India, free from its colonial hangover, was born as he renamed the Rajpath to ‘Kartavya Path.’ The Kingsway, later known as the Rajpath, was a relic of India’s centuries old slavery to the British before Independence, noted PM Modi in his address. “By renaming the Rajpath, the history of slavery has been removed forever. A new history has been made where Indians will, now, walk the path of duty, and not slavery any longer,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister had earlier unveiled a hologram of Netaji’s statue at the India Gate canopy. On Thursday, a statue of Bose at the same spot was unveiled by PM Modi unveiled. Made of granite and weighing nearly 280 metric tonnes, Netaji’s statue has been installed at the same spot where King George V’s marble statue once stood. Thanking the ‘Shramjeevis’ for their essential contribution in the Central Vista redevelopment project and the building of the Netaji statue, PM Modi invited them as “special guests” to the Republic Day parade in 2023.

Highlighting Netaji’s invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle, Modi pointed out that the post-independence government did little to acknowledge Netaji’s great achievements. “Today, Netaji has been given his rightful place as his statue has been installed near India Gate. We have removed all signs of British slavery. As a country, we have embraced Netaji’s ideals of a strong and modern India,” said PM Modi.

Hailing Netaji’s visionary approach, PM Modi said, “Bose was filled with courage and self-respect. To the whole world, he was a leader. He had a great vision and exemplary leadership skills.”

“However, as a country we had forgotten the ideals Netaji stood for, we had forgotten him as a leader. If our country had followed the path forged by Subhash babu, we would have attained great heights,” said PM Modi.

Remembering Netaji’s dream of hoisting the Tiranga at the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Netaji had revealed what it would be like to hoist India’s national flag at the Red Fort. I had the same feeling while hoisting the Tricolour at the Red Fort on India’s 75th Independence Day anniversary.”

PM Modi stated that the country is moving aggressively towards its goal of self-reliance and independence. “Rajpath no longer exists. We have changed hundreds of colonial laws under our government. Our new education policy has reduced the dependency of our youth on a foreign language. Today, we have removed another relic from the British era. We are letting go of the past and painting the tomorrow with new colours. We are filled with the aura of a new and confident India,” said Modi.

“The Rajpath belonged to the British and their ideals of slavery…Now, we have our own resolution, our own symbol and we are charting our own destiny, free from any bondage from the past,” said PM Modi.