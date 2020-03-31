‘History of hiding facts’: Congress asks Centre to be truthful in its Covid-19 communication

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported 1,251 positive coronavirus cases so far. This includes 32 deaths. (PTI Photo)

The Congress party has accused the Narendra Modi government of hiding facts and figures related to coronavirus cases across the country. In a tweet shared today morning, the grand old party said that the government has a history of hiding facts from the public and asked the government to tell the truth to the nation.

“The government has a history of hiding facts & figures but in times of such a crisis, opacity in information is not the best way forward,” the Indian National Congress tweeted from its official account. “The government must be clear & truthful in their communication to the public,” it added.

The Congress’ fresh attack on the Modi government comes after a Health ministry document mentioned the term local transmission of the coronavirus disease and categorically dismissed community transmission.

On Monday, when Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal was asked why the word ‘local transmission’ was used in a standard operating procedure document to transport a Covid-19 positive patient, he said that Covid-19 was in the local transmission stage and ruled out community transmission.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Luv Aggarwal on Monday said, “No community transmission has taken place so far. Only local transmission of COVID 19 is seen in India.” He added that the challenge was to properly implement the advisories to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

According to health experts, stage one is when cases are imported from virus-hit countries and people with travel history test positive. The second stage means local transmission of the disease has begun but the source can be traced. In the third phase which is called community transmission, the source cannot be traced and thus it becomes difficult to contain the spread of virus.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported 1,251 positive coronavirus cases so far. This includes 32 deaths.