‘History being repeated’: Amar Singh’s witty take on P Chidambaram’s judicial custody

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader P Chidambaram’s complaint to the court on Thursday that he was suffering from back pain as there was no mattress in his cell and asked him about his well being in Tihar Jail. In a witty tweet, Singh said that he had saved the Congress government in 2008 but was sent to jail by then Congress government. Singh said that he too spent his jail time sleeping on the floor without a pillow.

“For the first time I feel deep sympathy for my old acquaintance P Chidambaram. In spite of saving his government right after my kidney transplant I was sent to jail and I slept on the same floor without a pillow. The history is being repeated. How do u feel?” he tweeted.

Singh was instrumental in saving the government in a 2008 trust vote in Parliament on the civil nuclear deal. His tweet comes a day after a special CBI court in Delhi extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 3.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 22 night by the CBI from his Delhi residence in connection with the INX Media case. He is accused of giving the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals for INX Media. Reportedly, he received huge kickbacks from the media house for giving clearances to seek foreign funds.

On Thursday, when he was produced before the court, the former Finance minister complaint that he was sleeping on the floor and urged the court to allow him a chair and pillow. The court accepted Chidambaram’s plea. The court had earlier allowed Chidambaram to take his glasses and medicines. Besides, the court had also asked the authorities to keep him in a separate cell as he is a Z category protectee.