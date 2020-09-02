‘Historic GDP reduction, external aggression’: Rahul Gandhi says India reeling under ‘Modi-made’ disasters

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over economic slump. (file)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases and “external aggression” at borders, alleging that India is reeling under “Modi-made disasters”.

His attack comes after official data showed on Monday that the country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment.

“India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9% 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs 3. 12 Crs job loss 4. Centre not paying states their GST dues 5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths 6. External aggression at our borders (sic),” Gandhi tweeted.

Rebutting Gandhi’s attack in a video earlier this week on the state of the economy, the BJP had mocked him saying he should release a video about the “G-23”, a reference to the 23 leaders who wrote to the Congress chief seeking the party’s overhaul.

India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%

2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs

3. 12 Crs job loss

4. Centre not paying States their GST dues

5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths

6. External aggression at our borders — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 2, 2020

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has said the economy was “experiencing a V-shaped recovery” after the lockdown was eased.