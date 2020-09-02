‘Historic GDP reduction, external aggression’: Rahul Gandhi says India reeling under ‘Modi-made’ disasters

Rahul Gandhi slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi over economy, COVID-19 cases and external aggression at borders.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases and “external aggression” at borders, alleging that India is reeling under “Modi-made disasters”.
His attack comes after official data showed on Monday that the country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment.
“India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9% 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs 3. 12 Crs job loss 4. Centre not paying states their GST dues 5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths 6. External aggression at our borders (sic),” Gandhi tweeted.
Rebutting Gandhi’s attack in a video earlier this week on the state of the economy, the BJP had mocked him saying he should release a video about the “G-23”, a reference to the 23 leaders who wrote to the Congress chief seeking the party’s overhaul.
India is reeling under Modi-made disasters:
1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%
2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs
3. 12 Crs job loss
4. Centre not paying States their GST dues
5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths
6. External aggression at our borders
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 2, 2020
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has said the economy was “experiencing a V-shaped recovery” after the lockdown was eased.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.