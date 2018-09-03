His party third in tally, Kumaraswamy content over local body polls in Karnataka

“City voters normally vote for BJP, but with the outcome of this result, now even city voters have shown full support for the coalition government led by Congress and JDS,” Kumaraswamy said.

Expressing happiness over local body election results, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that city voters have shown complete support for ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state. “City voters normally vote for BJP, but with the outcome of this result, now even city voters have shown full support for the coalition government led by Congress and JDS,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The results displayed a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress secured 966 seats, while the BJP won 910 seats in the elections held on Saturday. The JD(S) was a distant third with 373 seats. Results for 2,628 seats out of 2,709 have been declared so far.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda also expressed his happiness on the results. “We have succeeded. JDS and Congress will go together to keep BJP at a distance,” he told media persons.

The parties, however, had contested the polls separately despite being partners in the state government. The Congress and the JD(S) put together have won 1,339 seats that give them an edge over the BJP. The elections were touted to be a test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government which was formed post-May assembly polls in the state.

The BJP had ended up as the single largest party after the polls but failed to prove its majority on the floor of the assembly. Later, JD(S) formed the government with the support of the Congress party.