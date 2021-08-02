Hint of thaw: Assam reciprocates after Mizoram drops charges against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday said that what happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states.

In a move that marks a further de-escalation in the Assam-Mizoram border standoff, Assam has responded in kind to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga’s statement about resolving the dispute peacefully. After Mizoram ordered withdrawal of the FIR and charges against his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam reciprocated by dropping the FIR against Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, a gesture CM Himanta Biswa Sarma described as Assam’s commitment to the spirit of North East.

“I have noted statements in media by Hon’ble CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders…To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw FIR against K. Vanlalvena, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued,” said the Assam CM.

GP Singh, Special DGP, Assam Police also confirmed that the charges against the Mizoram MP have been abated. “Reference Assam Police Dholai PS Case of Cachar district against Mizoram Police and other unknown persons, action against Sri K. Vanlalvena, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram has been abated,” said Singh.

He informed that the action was taken at the instruction of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the interest of de-escalation of the tension along the border. “However, criminal proceedings against erring police personnel of Mizoram Police and other miscreants shall continue,” he confirmed.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday said that what happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states and CM Zoramthanga had promised to meet Sarma post his quarantine. “Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, the Mizoram CM appealed to the people to prevent any escalation of the situation.

The Union Home ministry is reportedly in touch with both the states and has asked the CMs to settle the issue amicably through dialogue.

In another development, Sarma informed that pursuant to the recent MoU between Assam and Nagaland, withdrawal of police forces has started from Assam-Nagaland border areas to the respective bases. “This is one big step towards restoring peace on our borders,” Sarma said.