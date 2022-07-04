Hindutva, development: CM Eknath Shinde outlines priority areas for new Maharashtra govt

After the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance proved their majority on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke down while recollecting the tragic tale of losing his two children and the treatment meted out to him following the 2019 elections in the state. Pointing out that his government will be centered around Hindutva and development, Shinde said, “They (the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena) must understand why such a big incident (the rebellion) took place. They should find out the root cause of it.”

Shinde said that the party had entered into an “unnatural alliance” with the NCP and the Congress ever since the Maha Vikas Agadhi government was formed. Talking about the many contradictions faced by the Shiv Sainiks within the party, Shinde revealed, “In the past two-and-a- half years, we faced some issues. Being in the Sena, we could not take action against those allied with Dawood Ibrahim. We could not laud Veer Savarkar, because we were with Congress.”

Clarifying that the rebel MLAs are not “traitors,” Shinde said, “We were Shiv Sainiks, we are Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks…We are sainiks of late Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. Development and Hindutva are on our agenda.” Stating that Shiv Sainiks faced serious issues under MVA, Shinde said, “Some faced cases, some were facing FIRs. They used to come to me and cry…I used to give them funds from urban development.”

Shinde also revealed that he had destroyed several ladies’ bars as they were “spoiling the life of the youth”. “I am the one who has vandalised 16 ladies’ bars. Hundred cases are registered against me. (However) I ensured the ladies’ bars remain shut,” he said.

Thanking all the rebel Sena MLAs and the Independents, Shinde said, “I am proud of these 50 MLAs. When we started this mission, none of them asked where are we going and how many days will it take. This is a historical moment in Maharashtra politics and, as Fadnavis ji told me, 33 countries have taken note of this political development.”