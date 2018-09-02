Hindustan Zinc to spend nearly Rs six crore to clean, manage Ajmer Dargah

The MoU was signed on Saturday in the presence of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at Kayad Vishram Sthali in Ajmer. (File photo: PTI)

Hindustan Zinc has signed an MoU with the Ajmer Dargah Committee and Municipal Corporation of Ajmer for spending a sum of Rs 5.68 crore to clean and manage the Ajmer Dargah.

The MoU was signed on Saturday in the presence of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at Kayad Vishram Sthali in Ajmer.

“Hindustan Zinc has joined hands with the Government of India to convert Dargah Ajmer Sharif into Swacch Iconic Places (SIP) under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM),” a release from the company said.

“The company is executing the project in 3 phases and in the 1st phase, the company will be investing Rs 5.68 crores that covers establishment of two flower compost making machines, cleaning and basic repair of jhalra, re-flooring in select areas including laying underground pipes for electrical and water supply, procurement of machines for cleaning the floors, risk management system plan, providing drawings for conservation of Nizam Gate and undertaking conservation of Shahjahani Gate,” the release said.

Amitabh Gupta, CFO of the company, IB Peerzada – Nazim and CEO of the Dargah Committee and Himanshu Gupta – Commissioner of Ajmer Municipal Corporation signed the MoU.