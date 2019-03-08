Hindustan Unilever draws flak on Twitter over Brooke Bond’s Kumbh Mela ad film

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 10:31 AM

The Red Label Chai ad by Hindustan Unilever has drawn massive outrage on social media with the hashtag boycott Hindustan Unilever going viral.

boycott hindustan uniliver, products by hindustan unilever limited, red label tea ad, red label tea, red label tea price, brooke bond, patanjali, yoga, baba ramadev, patanjali twitter, baba ramdev twitterA screen grab from the Red Label Chai ad by Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever came under heavy fire on on social media on Thursday over an ad film it shared on Twitter with a caption that many felt derided the Kumbh Mela, a mass pilgrimage and the largest gathering of Hindus in the world. The consumer goods giant known for products such as Surf Excel, Lux, Kwality Walls, Fair and Lovely, Vaseline and others shared an ad for its ‘Red Label Tea’.

Hindustan Unilever tweeted: “Kumbh Mela is a place where the old get abandoned, isn’t it sad that we do not care for our elders? Red Label encourages us to hold the hands of those who made us who we are. Watch the heartwarming video; an eye opener to a harsh reality.”

The ad told a short story of a son who is thinking of abandoning his ageing father in the crowd at Kumbh Mela but later realises his mistake and returns to share a cup of tea with his old father.

Many said the advert hurt the sentiments of Hindus and portrayed the Kumbh Mela in a bad light. Several influential Twitter profiles posted tweets demanding a complete boycott of Hindustan Unilever products.

“#BoycottHindustanUnilever” remained a top trend on Twitter for most of the day on Thursday.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress vows payback after 2014 defeat to Nitin Gadkari in RSS fortress

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, whose Patanjali is a rival of Hindustan Unilever, also condemned the advert.

However, as angry comments started trickling in, the consumer goods giant reposted the ad on Twitter with a new caption, “Red Label Chai encourages us to hold the hands of those who made us who we are. Watch the heart-warming video #ApnoKoApnao (sic).”

This year, the Kumbh Mela saw crores of people taking part in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Allahabad), taking a dip in the confluence of three rivers – – the Ganges, the Yamuna and a mythological one, the Saraswati – which is considered holy in Hinduism. As per the Hindu belief, taking dips in the Ganges during the Kumbh beginning January 15 to March 31, washes away the sins of the people.

The government spent over Rs. 4,000 crore on the big event, as per the state government. The world’s largest religious festival was overseen by both the central and Uttar Pradesh state governments, both of which are ruled by the BJP. The Kumbh Mela drew to a close on March 4.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Hindustan Unilever draws flak on Twitter over Brooke Bond’s Kumbh Mela ad film
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition