Hindus globally should become more visible as positive change-makers, says WHC

The second World Hindu Congress was held here to mark the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893 in Chicago. (IE)

The Hindus globally should become more visible as positive change-makers, the World Hindu Congress has said as it proposed the setting up of a permanent secretariat to push for the rights of the community in the countries across the world.

The second World Hindu Congress was held here to mark the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893 in Chicago. More than 2,500 delegates and 250 speakers from over 60 countries participated in the three-day World Hindu Congress.

To accomplish this task, a group of eminent persons will be recruited and it has been suggested to establish the permanent secretariat either in the United States or United Kingdom, Abhaya Asthana, convener of the World Hindu Congress which concluded here said Sunday. Hindus worldwide should become more visible as positive change-makers in their respective countries they call home, wherever they may be today, is the main consensus emerging from three-day Congress, Asthana said at the conclusion of the mega Hindu event in Chicago.

The political conference, a subset of the Congress, highlighted the importance of asserting a strong political voice especially in countries like the Caribbean, Fiji and the African countries, and developing young political leaders. A dynamic digital database of all political leaders by country is to be developed, he said. In addition to political conference, the congress hosted five other parallel sessions, on youth, media, economy, women, education, and Hindu organisations.

To create awareness about atrocities committed against Hindus around the world, Hindu youth should leverage their social media skills, speak out against biased portrayals of Hindus, educate emerging politicians on the effective use of media and identifying the key roadblock to Hindu youth in embracing their Hindu identity proudly were key points, a media release from the Congress said.

The conference has decided to establish at least 20 internships for youth who aspire to enter politics, it said. Freeing temples from the control of the government and an operational mechanism to reach out to unreached areas as well as how Hindu activism in the US can be replicated elsewhere were the outcomes of the Hindu organisational conference.

The media conference called for activist media entrepreneurs who are not profit driven and making writing contemporary and relevant to the present generation and make it “cool”. Finding new ways to open trade, further regulatory reforms in India, skill development, building ecosystems providing capital to startups and mentoring programmes for young entrepreneurs were the recommendations of the economic conference.

Entrepreneur and Grammy-nominated artist Chandrika Tandon shared her insights at the women’s conference. A short-term goal was to conduct value-based workshops, seminars and symposiums for young girls. Long term goals included an angel investor group for women entrepreneurs and a global Hindu women business directory.

A strategy for developing scholarship in religious studies and a strong international network of Hindu scholars were the outcomes of the Education conference. Mohandas Pai, Sonal Mansingh, and Nagaswamy shared the dais for the third plenary session on Hindu Society: Glory of the Past, Pain of Present and Dream for Future.

Prof. Subhash Kak moderated the session. “We have a lot to be proud of,” said Prof Subhash Kak, sharing the dais with Pai, Mansingh and Nagaswamy during plenary session on Hindu Society: Glory of the Past, Pain of Present and Dream for Future. He noted that many inventions and scientific theories of today have already been written about in ancient literary works such as the significance of the number 108. The true father of computer science should be Panini for his 4000 rules of Sanskrit language, he said, and the inventor of quantum mechanics is said to have said that the concept came to him from the Upanishads.

Renowned classical dancer Mansingh spoke about “Kala, Sanskriti and Vidya” and how one is always seeking eternal life in this ephemeral life. This can be achieved by Nritya, which not just dance. Every breath you take is a dance, the blood flowing in your veins is a dance, the heart beat is taal. Even the word Bharath has music in it – as Bha means love, Ra means raga and ta means taal.

India’s economy is USD2.6 trillion said Pai chairperson of Board of Manipal Global, and is third largest economy in the world, following China and the US. India will become a USD10 trillion economy by 2030.

Everyone should have the basic necessities of life like food, shelter, electricity, water and healthcare. These problems will be solved by 2030. We need to invest in education, fund political parties through checks and demand honesty from our politicians, he said. Nagaswamy, historian and archeologist from Tamil Nadu, spoke about Manu Dharma which is derived from the Vedas. This was the first constitution and law code established 3500 years ago, he said.