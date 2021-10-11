Hindus converting to other religions for marriage are committing wrong: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said this was happening because Hindu families were not giving their children the values of pride for one’s religion and traditions.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Hindus converting to other religions for “small selfish interests” like marriage were committing wrong. He said this was happening because Hindu families were not giving their children the values of pride for one’s religion and traditions.

“Kaise matantaran hota hai? Apne desh ke ladke, ladkiyan dusre maton mein kaise chali jaati hain? Chhote chhote swarthon ke karan. Vivah karne ke liye. Karne wale galat hain wo baat alag hai. Lekin hamare bachche hum nahi taiyar karte? (How does conversion happen? How do our girls and boys embrace other religion? For small selfish interests, for marriage. It’s another matter that those who do it are wrong. But aren’t we preparing our children),” Bhagwat said during an event in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, where he addressed RSS workers and their families.

“Humko iska sanskar ghar mein dena padega. Apne swa ke parti gaurav. Apne dharm ke prati gaurav. Apne puja ke prati aadar. Uske liye prashn aayenge to uttar dena. Confuse nahi hona (We need to give them these values at home. Instilling pride in our self, our religion and respect for our praying traditions. If there are questions asked, answer them, don’t be confused), he added.