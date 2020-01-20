Hindu Rashtra Sena leader Dhananjay Desai held for planning march against anti-CAA rally

In a video clip, Desai can be heard saying that CAA and NRC are in the interest of the nation. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Hindu Rashtra Sena leader Dhananjay Desai and his supporters were detained by police on Monday for planning a pro-CAA march ahead of a scheduled rally against the new citizenship law at Kothala Idgah here in Maharashtra.

Desai and his supporters were planning to take out the march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the likely National Register of Citizens (NRC) when they were taking into the preventive custody to avoid any law and order issue, a Kotwali police station officer said. The anti-CAA/NRC rally was organised in evening by several organisations at the Idgah (the open-air enclosure usually outside a city reserved for Eid prayers).

In a video clip, Desai can be heard saying that CAA and NRC are in the interest of the nation. “If march and rallies are being organised to support the anti-national issues, it is the duty of all the countrymen to oppose such things,” he said.