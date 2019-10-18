Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow: Reports

Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow. (Representational pic)

Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in Lucknow on Friday, news channels reported. He was rushed to Trauma Centre where Tiwari succumbed to injuries. Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. According to media reports, the attackers barged into Tiwari’s office on the pretext of handing over a gift. As soon as they walked in, the attackers opened fire on the Hindu Mahasabha leader and fled from the scene.

Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had revoked the National Security Act (NSA) slapped on the right-wing leader. Tiwari was in news recently for giving a controversial remark involving Prophet Muhammad.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.