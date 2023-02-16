Hindu College completes 124 years, launches new logo, anthem, alumni website

Hindu College under University of Delhi, has completed 124 years, as per official statement. On its 124th founder’s day, the college has launched a new logo, “kulgeet” (college anthem) and an alumni website.

The college also announced plans for the upcoming year. The new college logo features the tagline of “steered by the past, moulding the future”. It combines a sketch of the original college structure with some new campus infrastructure, reflecting the college’s history and its commitment to innovation and progress, as per the statement.

The logo will be prominently displayed on all letterheads, websites and office stationery. On the occasion, a college anthem was released. It has been composed by Harish Naval, former faculty member, alumnus.

Furthemore, the statement noted that ‘Kulgeet’ is a heartfelt tribute to the college and it will be played at future college events. In addition, the college also announced the launch of a dedicated alumni portal, which will help alumni stay connected with the college and with each other, it added.