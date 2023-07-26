Hindon flash flood damages over 300 cars in Noida: Watch drone footage

A latest drone footage from Noida reveals the extent of monsoon mayhem. This comes amid fresh IMD alerts for several parts of country. This year, North India has seen widespread destruction due to incessant rains and floods. In a recent instance, over 350 cars parked in a dumpyard have been submerged near Ecotech 3, Greater Noida which reportedly belongs to an online cab service, Ola, due to increase of water level of Hindon river. Twitter is flooded with these images as most of them grief and some try to hold the government accountable.

Waterlogging has become quite common across India, more so in urban areas such as Delhi. Earlier this month, the National Capital witnessed severe waterlogging for over a week because of the rising Yamuna water level. Eventually, the government had to shift people residing near Yamuna, restricted movement, closed schools and offices as a precautionary measure.

Hill stations are more prone to flood like situations and in the light of heavy rainfall, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the areas of Haridwar as waterlogged due to flood as “disaster-prone” on Friday and deferred the payment of electricity and water bills and other government dues and loans for the next three months.

To restrict the movement of devotees in the state, roads and national highways to Badrinath have been blocked as well. The death toll number is rising with every day passing and a lot of them are still missing. Several cities witnessed huge landslides and an attack on tourism for states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Metropolitan cities like Mumbai are also the victim of poor waterlogging systems as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai and Thane today. The alarming rising water level of lakes and reservoirs over the weekend have tensed the city. In the latest update, waters of Tansa Dam have overflowed, putting nearby areas at risk of floods.