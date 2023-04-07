Hindi SSC paper leak: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay walks out of Karimnagar jail

Lok Sabha MP and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar walked out of Karimnagar Jail on Friday, after being granted bail on Thursday night by a Hanamkonda court in Warangal district, reported ANI.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested by Karimnagar police in a late-night operation on Tuesday over an alleged leak of secondary school exam papers.

The MP was granted conditional bail with sureties and Rs 20,000 as a guarantee. He has also been asked not to tamper witness and to cooperate in the investigation.

Also Read Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested over SSC Hindi paper ‘leak’

#WATCH | Telangana BJP president & MP Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar district jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case pic.twitter.com/gudma2zwVc — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

On Wednesday night, the court sent Kumar, along with three others to 14 days’ judicial custody till April 19 for his alleged involvement in the circulation of photos of the SSC Hindi exam question paper on Tuesday.

After his bail, BJP spokesperson N V Subhash said that “truth won in the political war orchestrated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao”. He further alleged that the KCR-led BRS government wanted to keep Kumar in jail to prevent him from participating in programmes on April 8, which will have the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad on Saturday, reported PTI. He will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground in the metropolis, where the PM will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad.