Hindi is threatened by your ideology, not languages: Congress hits out at Amit Shah

It is very important for India to have one language that will become the country’s identity to the world, Amit Shah said. (IE photo)

Wishing the nation on occasion of Hindi Divas, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a series of tweets, pitched for Hindi as a common language across the country on Saturday.

Following which Congress hit out at Shah saying Hindi was not threatened by languages but by his ideology. It said that linguistic diversity has been the greatest strength of India and Hindi also enriched itself by acquiring words from other languages over the ages.

The party wrote on Twitter in Hindi: “Amit Shah, linguistic diversity has been the greatest strength of our great country. Hindi itself has acquired the words of other languages and has enriched itself due to its generosity and diversity. India is bound in the thread of unity. It is threatened by your ideology and not by languages.”

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah said that India has several languages and every language has its importance. “But it is very important for India to have one language that will become the country’s identity to the world. If one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it is the most spoken Hindi language,” he added.

Further appealing to the Indians, Shah stated this as a way of realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Ballavbhai Patel of tying the country with one language.

According to Amit Shah, India needs a national language so that foreign languages and cultures do not overpower the country’s own. He also mentioned that efforts will be made to increase Hindi languages reach to different parts of the country.

According to the Official Languages Act, 1963, there are two official languages for the Union government and Parliament – Hindi and English. And twenty-two other languages are recognised under the Eight Schedule of the Constitution as official languages.

India is also home to 122 languages and more than 19,500 dialects, which contributes to the linguistic richness of the country, and makes it one the top linguistically diverse country.