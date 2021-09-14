Hindi Diwas: PM Modi greets people, says Hindi strongly establishing global identity

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of ‘Hindi Diwas’ on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable. It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.
It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.