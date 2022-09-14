Hindi Diwas 2022: Language has brought India special honour globally, says PM Modi

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the language has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attracts people.

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country’s largest spoken language.

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14. The Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, declared Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as India’s official language. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had declared the day as Hindi Diwas.

Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that the language “unites” the nation, adding that the Modi government is committed to the development of all local Indian languages, including Hindi.

“Hindi is the friend of all Indian languages. The PM Modi-led government is committed to the parallel development of all local languages, including Hindi. I salute the great personalities who have contributed in the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy ‘Hindi Diwas’ to all,” Shah, wrote in a tweet, in Hindi.

Shah will participate in the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat’s Surat later in the day.

Congress leader and Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, posting a video, along with the hashtag #HindiDiwas, said that in politics, speaking Hindi is a must, as even a South Indian leader, if the person goes to a Hindi-speaking belt, will have to speak in Hindi to campaign there.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, urging his government not to celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the taxpayers’ money.

“Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the State government. I urge that for no reason Karnataka government should celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the State’s taxpayers’ money,” the former CM wrote.

Noting that thousands of languages and dialects, over 560 princely States, and diverse social and cultural practices make India a “great union”, Kumaraswamy said, “In such a land, celebrating one particular language is injustice…”

Kumaraswamy has been consistently opposed to Hindi Diwas celebrations and demanded that it be scrapped.