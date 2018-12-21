Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai: India, China emphasize on people-to-people and cultural ties to deepen relations

Both External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the media persons at the inaugural session of the India-China high-level media forum in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

India and China held extensive talks in New Delhi and identified `ten pillars of cooperation’ to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Both External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the media persons at the inaugural session of the India-China high-level media forum in New Delhi on Friday, as part of the India-China high-level mechanism on cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The forum aims at exploring ways to promote a closer partnership between the two countries for mutual development. Addressing the joint media conference, at the end of two hour long discussions with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Swaraj said that the meeting is a step in the efforts to improve people to people contact and bring more warmth in relations.

Also read|

The decision to establish the forum was taken at the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in April. While expressing confidence that the event will help the two countries build a greater bilateral relationship, the minister said that the High Level Mechanism meeting is a good beginning.

Both leaders said that ten pillars of people to people and cultural exchange have been identified including cooperation ion in films and television, cooperation in museum administration, cooperation in sports, exchanges between youths, cooperation in tourism, exchanges between states and cities, cooperation in traditional medicine, cooperation in yoga and cooperation in education.

The talks are being held under the newly established framework to enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbours where both sides discussed a wide range of bilateral as well as global issues, and talked about deepening ties between the two sides.

Wang, said he had a “very successful” meeting with Ms. Swaraj under the ‘High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges’. “Relations between the two countries have reached a new historical stage,” he said at the inaugural session of 3rd India-China High Level Media Forum.

According to Wang “Both India and China agree that cultural and people-to-people exchanges are helpful to increase mutual understanding and friendship between the two sides, he maintained, noting that this would bring a bright future for both countries as well as the whole world.”

The visiting minister said that there are immense avenues of cooperation between the two countries and both can get involved in various areas including sports, learning the language, tourism, language teaching and media exchanges. On Thursday Swaraj in her message at the inaugural session of the 3rd India-China Think Tanks Forum had asserted that with regional and international role of India and China evolving, there are expectations from the two countries to lead Asia and usher in an Asian century.

The 3rd India-China Think-Tanks Forum being hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) from Dec 20-21 in New Delhi. Wang described the new mechanism for cultural and people to people exchanges as a “major initiative” in the history of India-China ties. Wang Yi is visiting India from December 21 to 24.