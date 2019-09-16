Hindi cannot boss over regional languages, Union minister Sadanada Gowda joins debate over Amit Shah’s remarks

Union minister DV Sadanada Gowda

Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks advocating Hindi acting as a unifying language for the country has come in for a lot of flak from Opposition leaders recently. While many have cautioned the central government against any misadventurism of Hindi imposition, Union minister DV Sadanada Gowda on Monday attempted to reject Opposition fears on the negligence of regional languages in case of a unified language in the country but said Hindi cannot boss over other languages.

“Hindi is a unifying language, it doesn’t mean it will boss over other regional languages of the country, the three languages formula is accepted by us all. Even Prime Minister spoke on the floor of the House that all regional languages will be respected”, he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking at a function to mark Hindi Diwas on Saturday, Shah had made an appeal to make Hindi a unified language in the country. He had also observed that as the language is spoken the most, Hindi can unify the nation. Taking to Twitter, he had also said, “India has many languages and every language has its importance. But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India’s identity globally”.

Earlier actor turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan in a video message said that when India was made a republic, there was the promise of unity and diversity. “No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil, ” he had said.

Haasan had also asked the government not to play with the country’s unity, saying, “Do not make an inclusive India into an exclusive one. All will suffer because of such shortsighted folly.”

While slamming Shah’s statement, Congress tweeted, “Linguistic diversity has been the greatest strength of our country. Hindi itself has acquired the words of other languages and enriched itself due to its generosity and diversity. India is bound in the thread of unity. It is threatened by your ideology and not by languages”.

Also joining the fray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people of the country must respect all languages and cultures equally without the cost of their mother tongues.

Even as the AIADMK cautioned against the ‘imposition’ of Hindi, the DMK asked Shah to withdraw his suggestion, arguing that any such move would “infringe national integrity.”