Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee, the chief of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party, reminding her of sidelining Hindus in poll-bound West Bengal. He accused her of raising “Inshallah” slogans while ignoring “Jai Shri Ram”.

“Mamata Didi keeps saying ‘Inshallah’, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ but should also learn to say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and take the name of goddess Durga and goddess Kali sometimes,” he said, accusing the Trinamool leader of minority appeasement.

He made the comments while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal on the eve of the first phase of elections.

“Five Times on Haj”: Sarma’s Sharp Verbal Salvo Against Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a poll rally in Kalna, Sarma said, “Mamata keeps chanting ‘khuda hafiz‘ and ‘Inshallah‘ day and night as if she has been on Haj five times.”

The BJP leader also targeted AJUP chief Humayun Kabir over his public remarks to build a ‘Babri Masjid’ in Bengal. Speaking on the matter, Sarma said that his “blood boiled” on hearing the news.

“Had Humayun Kabir been in Assam, I would have completed his ‘treatment’ in two hours.” “But in Mamata’s Bengal someone will make Babri Masjid, someone will make Humayun Kabir’s Masjid, someone will make Shah Jahan’s Masjid… Humayun Kabir, is this your father’s land that you will make Babri Masjid at will?”

VIDEO | West Bengal election: Addressing a poll rally in Kalna, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) said, "Mamata Didi keeps saying 'Inshallah', 'Khuda Hafiz' but should say 'Jai Shree Ram' sometimes. In Mamata's Bengal someone will make Babri Masjid, Humayun Kabir's… pic.twitter.com/oahPDomyg6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026

Besides Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also campaigned in the poll-bound state on Wednesday.

The senior BJP leader once again launched a frontal attack on Mamata Banerjee, alleging widespread “syndicate raj,” corruption, and deteriorating law and order in the poll-bound West Bengal.

As the first phase of the election will be held on April 23, Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not allow the construction of Babri Masjid in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Dum Dum Uttar area of North 24 Parganas, Shah said, “Today, the entire Bengal is tormented by the syndicate. If you need to buy cement, you have to pay the syndicate. If you need to buy bricks, you have to pay the syndicate. If you need to buy sand, you have to pay the syndicate… But the people of Dum Dum, remember my promise–after the 5th, the syndicate members will flee Bengal and migrate away.”

BJP will not allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal, says Amit Shah

He further alleged that industrial decline in the state was due to the Trinamool Congress government, adding, “Due to Didi, the industry has left, and due to the BJP, these syndicate thugs will flee from Bengal.” “Mamata Banerjee wants to build Babri Masjid by taking the name of Humayun Kabir. Do not worry, I am saying this clearly: Mamata Didi, try as hard as you want, the BJP will not allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal,” Shah added.

Sharpening his political attack, Shah said Mamata Banerjee was attempting to “build Babri Masjid by taking the name of Humayun Kabir,” referring to the Babri Masjid issue.

He said, “Mamata Didi, try as hard as you want, the BJP will not allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal.”

Raising concerns over women’s safety, Shah said incidents in institutions such as RG Kar Medical College, Durgapur Medical College, and South Kolkata Law College reflected poor law and order in the state. “In the Mamata government, the daughters of Bengal have become completely unsafe,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister’s remarks on women’s movement at night were “shameful.” “I promise that after May 5, even a little girl won’t be ogled by any thug when she steps out on her scooter,” Shah added.