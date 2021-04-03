Himanta Biswa Sarma to campaign again after Election Commission reduces campaign ban duration

Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from the Jalukbari constituency which will vote in the third and final phase of the Assam polls.

BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be able to campaign again from this evening after the Election Commission reduced the 48-hour campaign ban imposed on him to 24 hours after he offered unconditional apology requesting relief from the EC. Sarma has assured the poll panel to abide by the provisions of the model code of conduct. The commission had barred him from campaigning yesterday after the Congress party had complained to the EC against him. Sarma had allegedly made threatening remarks against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary, who is a candidate of Congress-led Mahajot alliance. The Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does extremism with rebel leader M Batha.

After the EC order, Sarma tweeted that he will be holding a roadshow this evening. “Join us in our Road Show today evening from Sonaram field to Lal Ganesh which will cover 6 km distance in support of Sri Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Our candidate from west Guwahati Constituency,” he said in a tweet.

In his representation to the EC, Sarma had pleaded to reduce the ban duration stating that he himself is a candidate in the constituency which is scheduled to go for polls on April 6. Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from the Jalukbari constituency which will vote in the third and final phase of the Assam polls.

The poll panel order said the commission has decided to modify its April 2 order and reduce the period of debarment from the election campaign.

“The Commission……has decided to modify its Order dated 2nd April, 2021 and reduce the period of debarment from election campaign from 48 hours to 24 hours to the effect that permission may be granted for holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows etc, by the concerned district administration authorities, where you are expected or likely to participate,” read the EC order.

Canvassing for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections comes to an end on the evening of April 4. The final phase of polling will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.