Himanta Biswa Sarma tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas in Assam

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

The Assam government on Monday tabled a bill to scrap all state-run madrassas and convert them into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021. Earlier in the day, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will introduce a Bill to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa. “Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by Muslim League govt in pre-Independence Assam,” Sarma said.

The minister tabled The Assam Repealing Bill-2020 on the first day of the three-day winter session of the Assembly. Once cleared, the bill will repeal the two existing acts — The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

Sarma, the second most powerful person in the Sonowal cabinet, said that this bill was not to control and repeal the private madrassas running in the state. He said that all madrassas will now be converted into primary, high and higher secondary schools. The minister, however, said that there will be no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

This year in October, Sarma had said that his government will shut down all state-run madrassas and will convert them into regular schools. He said teaching ‘Quran’ can’t happen at the cost of state money, and if the government has to do so then it should also teach both the Bible and Bhagavad Gita. “So, we want to bring uniformity and stop this practice,” the minister had said.