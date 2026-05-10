Himanta Sharma was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA legislature party in Assam, clearing the way for his return as the chief minister for a second consecutive term in the state. The swearing in ceremony of the new government is slated to take place on May 12 at the Khanapara Veterinary College in Guwahati.

As per a report by PTI, Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda announced Sarma’s election after a meeting of NDA legislators in Guwahati. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the meeting as the party’s co-observer.

The BJP-led NDA recorded a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP alone registered 82 seats, whereas alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BFP) secured 10 seats each.

This is NDA’s third straight term in Assam and also the BJP’s highest ever tally registered in the state. The report added that the alliance recorded victories across most regions dominated by ethnic Assamese, Bengali Hindu voters, and tribal.

When and where will the oath ceremony take place?

The new Assam government will take an oath on May 12 at the Khanapara Veterinary College grounds in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, NDA leaders and several other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

Sarma is likely to meet the governor later in the day, along with NDA legislators, to officially stake a claim to form the government.

How was Himanta Biswa Sarma chosen as NDA leader?

According to PTI, eight BJP MLAs including outgoing ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Piyush Hazarika, Ajanta Neog, and Piyush Hazarika proposed Sarma’s name as the legislature party leader during the meeting.

The proposal was supported by NDA allies AGP and BPF, resulting in Sarma’s unanimous election.

Addressing NDA legislators after his selection, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for the mandate and stated that the alliance would soon approach the governor to stake a claim to form the government.

“This is a proud moment for the BJP-led NDA after the historic mandate, which was a support of our previous government’s good work and the commitment of PM Narendra Modi for Assam’s development,” Sarma mentioned, as quoted by PTI.

He also said that the next government would work “with more vigour for the welfare of all sections.”

What makes this victory crucial for the BJP?

According to a report by the Indian Express, the BJP had won 60 seats on its own in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. This time, however, the party has increased its tally by securing 82 seats independently.

The result has further strengthened Sarma’s position within the BJP after leading the alliance to one of its biggest electoral victories in the northeastern state.