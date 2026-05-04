Himanta Biswa Sarma Jalukbari live: Vote counting for the Jalukbari Assembly constituency in Assam is underway on May 4, 2026, following polling held on April 9. The seat has drawn significant attention this election cycle due to its high-profile candidates and its importance in Assam’s political landscape.

The results will be declared after all counting rounds are completed, with political observers closely tracking trends as they emerge from the constituency.

High-stakes contest in Jalukbari

The Jalukbari seat has seen a competitive race this year, with candidates including Bidisha Neog, Dipika Das, and incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma representing different political platforms such as the BJP, Congress, and an Independent line.

“In the 2021 Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a decisive victory, defeating Congress candidate Romen Chandra Borthakur by a massive margin of 101,911 votes. Borthakur finished as the runner-up with 28,851 votes, while other candidates, including Independent Hemanta Kumar Sut, were also in the fray.”

Strong voter turnout recorded in Assam

The 2026 Assembly elections in Assam witnessed an overall voter turnout of around 82.04 percent, reflecting strong participation across constituencies. The campaign largely revolved around issues such as development, employment, and infrastructure.

Exit polls released after voting suggested a close contest across the state, although final confirmation will come only after the Election Commission of India completes the counting process.

Past results highlight BJP dominance

Jalukbari has historically been a stronghold in Assam politics, with the BJP securing a decisive victory in 2021. Himanta Biswa Sarma had defeated his closest rival by a large margin, making the constituency a key area of interest once again in 2026.

As counting continues, attention remains focused on whether the BJP will retain its hold or if opposition candidates manage to close the gap in this closely watched seat.