Himanta Biswa Sarma dares Rahul Gandhi: ‘Take a stand against immigrant Muslims if you want to save Assam’

Assam Election 2021: Election campaigns are heating up in Assam. Days after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today visited the poll-bound eastern state. Addressing a rally, Rahul Gandhi today raised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue and said that it will never happen in Assam. Gandhi was also seen wearing a ‘No CAA’ gamcha.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement evoked a sharp response from state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who said that nobody was discussing the CAA in Assam. “Nobody is discussing CAA. You can check social media. People are busy discussing that Assam has given scooty to girl students, and which two-wheeler the boys will get. The Congress is behind by 50 years, brings up stale issues,” Sarma said.

During his speech today, Gandhi had also said that no power in the world can break Assam. “Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together,” Gandhi said.

To this, the state finance minister asked: “From whom do they (Congress) want to save Assam? If they want to save Assam, then, let them take a stand against the immigrant Muslims and say that we will protect Assam’s culture.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma also accused AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, who is part of a six-party alliance in Assam, of bringing money from the fundamentalist organisation in the name of social service. “Not as an individual but as a symbol of certain people they are our enemy,” the Assam minister said.