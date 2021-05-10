Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing-in Live: Assam to get 15th Chief Minister; second from NDA

Assam CM Swearing-in Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma's name was proposed by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president and Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.
The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress
government in the state to win the state assembly elections
for a second consecutive term whose CM will be Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing-in Live: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra today. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will administer oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP leader was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party yesterday and then called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA. Notably, former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President and Party In-charge Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, state party President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta and UPPL leader Pramode Boro accompanied Sarma to the Raj Bhawan.
The BJP leadership had called Sarma and Sonowal to Delhi on Saturday to finalize the CM’s name. It is being said that Sonowal will now return to Centre as an alternate leadership position will be given to him. 52-year-old Sarma in his address, after being elected unanimously, was effusive in his praise for Sonowal and described his tenure as unblemished without a single charge of corruption or any other allegations. The BJP leader who owed his early rise to two former chief ministers from Congress had to toil for many years with dogged determination to achieve his goal.
A five-time MLA and a minister in all cabinets since 2001, Sarmas political acumen and the ability to get work done against all odds was not only noticed but rewarded by his mentors- former Congress Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi- with both giving him ample opportunities to rise. After he fell out with Gogoi, he joined the BJP in August 2015. However despite steering the party to its maiden victory in Assam in 2016, he was made a Minister but the chief ministers berth went to his rival Sonowal, forcing him to wait for the top job.
Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing-in Live: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi to administer oath to Sarma