Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing-in Live: Assam to get 15th Chief Minister; second from NDA

The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win the state assembly elections for a second consecutive term whose CM will be Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing-in Live: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra today. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will administer oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP leader was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party yesterday and then called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA. Notably, former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President and Party In-charge Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, state party President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta and UPPL leader Pramode Boro accompanied Sarma to the Raj Bhawan.

The BJP leadership had called Sarma and Sonowal to Delhi on Saturday to finalize the CM’s name. It is being said that Sonowal will now return to Centre as an alternate leadership position will be given to him. 52-year-old Sarma in his address, after being elected unanimously, was effusive in his praise for Sonowal and described his tenure as unblemished without a single charge of corruption or any other allegations. The BJP leader who owed his early rise to two former chief ministers from Congress had to toil for many years with dogged determination to achieve his goal.

