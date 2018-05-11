Himanshu Roy suicide: Shocking details revealed by doctor who examined the IPS officer’s body

Himanshu Roy, who is survived by his mother and wife, would have turned 55 next month.

Senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy shot himself in the mouth and the resultant injury was visible right upto his skull, a doctor who first examined the deceased officer’s body today said.

“The patient was brought dead. He looked much thinner compared to what he was before and he had even grown a beard. He had shot himself inside his mouth and the bullet injury was visible right upto the skull,” Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician at Bombay Hospital told PTI.

He said that two other doctors, a Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) and a neurosurgeon, were also present when Roy’s

body was brought to Bombay Hospital.

When asked if the bullet was stuck inside the skull, Bhansali said it was not visible from the outside but the post mortem would give more details.

“After declaring him dead, we sent the body to Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital for post mortem,” he said.

Bhansali further said that Roy’s wife, along with the police officer’s bodyguards, had brought his body to the hospital.

Roy, Additional Director General of Police (Establishment), allegedly shot himself with a licensed revolver at his Nariman Point home at 12.40 pm and was rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead at 1.40 pm, an official said.

Mumbai police, citing his suicide note, said the 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer took the extreme step out of “frustration” due to his prolonged battle with cancer.

“Roy was on medical leave for the last two years as he had cancer and the suicide note, in his own handwriting, makes it clear that he ended his life out of frustration due to this illness,” a police statement said.

Roy, who is survived by his mother and wife, would have turned 55 next month.