Himanshu Roy suicide: From IPL spot-fixing to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, 10 high-profile cases Mumbai’s ‘supercop’ handled

In a shocking incident, former Mumbai top cop and Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Friday. As per reports, the 1988-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer committed suicide at around 1:40 pm today afternoon. Soon after he shot himself at his residence, the cop was taken to a Mumbai hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Known for his towering personality and an impeccable career, Himanshu Roy handled a number of high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case and IPL spot- fixing scandals. As news of his death spread around, condolences poured in from all around the country as people took to social media to pay homage to the departed soul. As per reports, Roy had been suffering from cancer and was said to be in depression due to his illness. He was on leave from duty since April 2016 and still had seven years of service left.

The decorated officer has several feathers in his cap. Apart from the awards and recognitions, his career has seen him dabble into high-profile and difficult cases that not many would have the grit to get involved in. While there are numerous cases that Himanshu Roy has played a key role in bringing to conclusion, here are some of the most high profile ones that he brought to conclusion:

1. 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting case: As part of Mumbai ATS, Himanshu Roy was part of a team that handled the high profile case. During investigation into the case, Roy had claimed that the scam may not be limited to just three players. He has also organised a press conference showing then accused cricketer S Sreesanth’s gadgets which were sealed by the police. He had also arrested Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan. Himanshu Roy’s probe also led to the arrest of Vindu Dara Singh for his alleged links with bookies involved in the spot-fixing scandal.

2. 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case: Himanshu Roy was part of a probe team that handled 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. In 2008, at least 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group from Pakistan carried out terror attacks in Mumbai for almost for days. The attacks started from November 26 and went on till November 29. At least 164 people lost ther lives and 308 were injured. Himanshu Roy was tasked with the planning and execution of plans to contain the damage during the ghastly terror strikes. In 2010, Himanshu Roy led as joint commissioner of Mumbai Police and worked on intelligence inputs to deter a terror attack planned by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

3. 7/11 terror attack case: Himanshu Roy also handled the 7/11 Mumbai terror attack case when he was the Maharashtra ATS chief. In a series of seven bomb blasts on July 11, 2006 in city’s Suburban Railway, as many as 209 people were killed and more than 700 were wounded.

4. Journalist J Dey murder case: When Himanshu Roy was part of the crime branch at Mumbai Police, he was also a part of the team that then probed the high profile murder case of Mid Day journalist Jyotirmoye Dey. During the investigation, the probe team suspected the role of the then Asian Age journalist Jigna Vora in the case. At the time, the crime branch had claimed that Dey was murdered on the orders of gangster Chhota Rajan, who allegedly gave Rs 5 lakh for the killing. Vora was also arrested on November 25 for instigating Rajan to plan the murder. “She may not have been directly (physically) involved in the murder, but she was nonetheless a conspirator,” then joint commissioner of police Himanshu Roy was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Recently a Mumbai court awarded life term for Chota Rajan and eight others, while and acquitting Vora in the case.

5. Malegaon in 1991: The country perhaps got the first taste of Himanshu Roy’s prowess during his first posting to Malegaon in 1991. The situation in Malegaon was tense when Roy took charge. The demolition of Babri Masjid had triggered widespread riots in Malegaon. But Roy held his nerve and was credited with his apt handling of the tense situation in the restive town.

7. Khairlanji killings, Nasik: Sensing his acumen during his handling of the tough situation in Malegaon, Himanshu Roy was appointed as the youngest SP of Nasik (rural) in 1995. Several years later, when he returned to Naisk as police commissioner where he served from 2004 to 2007, he handled what came to be known as the Khairlanji Massacre case. As per an India Today report, four members of a Dalit family were lynched to death in an alleged case of “revenge killing” following clashes between two caste groups. As the killings sparked widespread outrage, Roy’s role ensured that six of the eight accused were handed maximum punishment by a special trial court.

8. Delhi businessman Arunkumar Tikku murder case: Himanshu Roy was part of the team that investigared the murder of Delhi businessman Arunkumar Tikku, when he was Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) in Mumbai Police. During the investigation, the crime branch had arrested Vijay Palande, along with aides Dhananjay Shinde and Manoj Gajkosh. The businessman Arunkumar (62) was allegedly in a first-floor flat of Samarth Aangan Society, Oshiwara.

9. Laila Khan murder case: During his tenure as Joint Commissioner of Mumbai police between 2010-2014, the officer had also probed the sensational murder case of Pakistan-born actress Laila Khan and five of her relatives at their Igatpuri Bungalow in Mumbai in 2011.

10. Pallavi Purkhayasta murder case: Then Joint commissioner of Mumbai police (crime) Himanshu Roy also handled the murder case of Mumbai lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha. She was found dead in her Mumbai flat in August 2012.