Former Mumbai top cop Himanshu Roy commits suicide by shooting himself

Former Mumbai top cop and ATS Maharashtra Chief, Himanshu Roy committed suicide on Friday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai by shooting himself. Roy, an IPS officer reportedly shot himself at around 1:40 PM. He had solved many high-profile cases including IPL spot-fixing case. He was reportedly suffering from cancer. The exact reason for suicide is not known right now. Roy used his service revolver to shoot himself and was declared brought dead by a Mumbai hospital. He was serving as additional director general of police and had also handled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Roy was an IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 batch. The 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case, was the last major case of Himanshu Roy’s career. He was also responsible for the arrest of Vindu Dara Singh for alleged links to bookies in this spot-fixing.

Roy had taken a long leave on the medical grounds. “He was a very bright officer. Such a tragedy,” said MN Singh, who was his superior at a point.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines, confirmed his death. “He was brought dead an hour ago. He shot himself. His body is in the casualty,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician at the hospital.

Apart from the IPL spot-fixing case and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Roy also important cases like the firing on Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar’s driver Arif Bael, Journalist J Dey murder case, the double murder case involving Vijay Palande, Laila Khan murder case and the recent murder of law graduate Pallavi Purkhayasta.

He had handled two of the most important offices for Mumbai police for almost two decades. Roy was joint commissioner, crime, from 2010 to 2014 and during this period Roy led the investigation into the IPL betting scandal and the murders of Laila Khan and five of her relatives at the family’s Igatpuri house.

After this, he was transferred to the state’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). It was during this stint that Roy had arrested software engineer Anees Ansari for allegedly planning to blow up the American School at Bandra Kurla Complex.

He was also credited with setting up Mumbai’s first Cyber Crime Cell, devising effective anti-dacoity measures in rural Maharashtra and establishing a special cell to deal with crimes related to women. He and the former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria were the first police officers in the city to be given Z+ security cover in 2014.

Roy had seven years of service left.