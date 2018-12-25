Himalayan region shivers as cold wave intensifies in hill states, Srinagar records coldest night in 11 years

The cold wave tightened its grip on Himachal, with the mercury plunging to a minimum temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in Keylong. (Representational photo)

The winter season of 2019 appears to have started its shivering-effect as the whole north Indian region is witnessing severe cold with some places recording temperature in minus. Cold wave intensified in the hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. According to PTI, in Himachal Pradesh on Christmas Manali reeled at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, residents of Jammu woke up to a chilly morning as the night temperature plunged to 4.1 degrees Celsius – the season’s lowest so far.

Cold wave conditions intensified across Kashmir as the mercury slipped further below the freezing point, resulting in frozen water bodies and water supply lines in several residential areas. Srinagar recorded the coldest night in 11 years on Monday at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave tightened its grip on Himachal, with the mercury plunging to a minimum temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in Keylong and popular tourist destination Manali froze at a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius from 5.30 pm on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday. Kalpa, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, and Seobagh also witnessed sub-zero temperatures during the period, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh told PTI, adding that Keylong, administrative centre Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier on December 17, Jammu had recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius. However, Jammu woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday as the night temperature had plunged to a minimum of 4.1 degrees Celsius. Banihal was the coldest recorded place in the Jammu region with a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius. Night temperature is on a decline across the region, with the minimum temperature in Banihal and Batote, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and Bhaderwah, in Doda district, slipping to sub-zero levels. While, Katra recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, down from 6 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 5.3 on Monday night. Chillai-Kalan is the harshest period of winter when chances of snowfall are maximum and the temperature drops considerably and it ends on ends on January 31.

The cold wave has resulted in the freezing of some water bodies, including the fringes of the famous Dal Lake here, and residential water supply pipes in many areas of the city and other towns of the Valley. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius last night. The night temperature in Pahalgam was minus 7.7 last night. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Leh recorded a low of minus 10.0 degrees Celsius last night. Kargil recorded a low of minus 14.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather till Wednesday.