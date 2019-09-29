‘Himalayan mistake’: Amit Shah blames Jawaharlal Nehru for creation of PoK

Home Minister Amit Shah at an event on National Security in New Delhi. (BJP/Twitter)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said that his declaration of untimely ceasefire led to the creation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said that Nehru’s decision to take the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the United Nations was a Himalayan mistake.

“We were winning our territory back and our Army was also confident…but suddenly a ceasefire was declared by our then Prime Minister (Jawaharlal Nehru)…this happened when our a large territory was still under their (Pakistan) control. And the decision to move the United Nations in 1948 was also the personal decision of Jawaharlal Nehru and I think it was a Himalayan mistake — a mistake greater than Himalaya. He made another mistake by selecting the wrong charter to refer the matter to UN,” the Home Minister said while speaking at an event on National Security in New Delhi.

The Home Minister attacked Congress for saying that how could Parliament take a unilateral decision on Jammu and Kashmir when the matter was being monitored by the United Nations. Shah said that the UN has nothing to do with J&K after the Simla Agreement signed between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Shah praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for bringing together over hundreds of princely states into one and making a united India. He said that it was a big challenge then to consolidate 630 different states into one block and create a united India. “Today I want to pay respects to the country’s first Home Minister Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and say that if he was not there, this work would never have happened,” Shah said.

The Home Minister further said there was no problem in uniting 630 princely states but it took “time till August 5, 2019 to unite Jammu and Kashmir”. He said this while referring to the abolition of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Shah said that there was no benefit of special status to the Valley instead it was a hindrance in the development of the Himalayan region.

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed state in the next five to seven years.

