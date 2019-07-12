Himalayan conclave to be held in Mussoorie on July 28

States to attend the conclave include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

A conclave to deliberate on the problems faced by Himalayan states will be held in the queen of hills on July 28. Being held in Uttarakhand for the first time, it will be attended by the chief ministers of all Himalayan states besides administrators and experts.

States to attend the conclave include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. The conclave will discuss methods to protect the Himalayan eco system from global warming, water conservation measures to be adopted besides working out an action plan for sustainable development in the Himalayan region and submitting its draft to Niti Ayog, an official release here said.

“The deliberations at the conclave will help in apprising institutions like the Niti Ayog and the Finance Commission with the conditions existing in the Himalayan states and making better financial resources available to them, ” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.