Himachal weather today update: Heavy rains alert with snow; residents advised not to venture out

According to the Met Office in Shimla, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at some places in the state from Wednesday onwards.

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday advised locals and tourists not to travel towards the higher reaches as there were chances of heavy rainfall across the state in the next three to four days.

An advisory was issued to avoid travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts as chances of rain were high in these areas over the next 24 hours, a government official told IANS here.

He said tourists and locals bound for the Rohtang Pass, some 52 km from Manali, were also advised to check weather conditions as chances high of rainfall accompanied by snow that could result in snapping of road links leading to the pass.

“Even the locals have been advised not to go close to the rivers and water channels in Kullu district,” he added.

The southwest monsoon remained subdued across the state for almost a week now.

The weather bureau said the towns of Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Chail, Kasauli, Palampur, Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Manali may experience moderate to heavy rains from Tuesday.