Himachal Road Transport Corporation increases bus fare by 24.44 per cent in plain areas while 20.69 per cent in hilly region

Travelling in Himachal Pradesh Roadways buses would be costlier as the government decided Monday to hike fare by around 25 per cent, officials said.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has increased the fare by 24.44 per cent in plain areas while 20.69 per cent in hilly region. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held here Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, officials said.

The fare of ordinary buses has been hiked to Rs 1.12 from 90 paise per kilometer (24.44 per cent increase) in plain areas and Rs 1.75 from existing Rs 1.45 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in hills. Similarly, the fare of deluxe buses has been hiked to Rs 1.37 from Rs 1.10 per km (24.44 per cent increase) in plain areas, Rs 2.17 from existing Rs 1.80 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in hilly areas.

In volvo or air conditioned buses, the fare has been hiked to Rs 2.74 from Rs 2.20 per km (24.44 per cent increase) in plain areas, Rs 3.62 from existing Rs 3 per km (20.69 per cent increase) in hilly areas. Terming the hike in bus fare as minimal, an official spokesperson said the minimum bus fare would now be Rs 6. He said the hike has come after a long period of five years. The fare approved are comparable with those prevailing in neighbouring states of Punjab and Uttrakhand, he added. The fare hike is justified in view of sharp increase in diesel prices, he said.