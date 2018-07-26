Himachal Pradesh weather today: This place gets heaviest rainfall; landslides in some areas

​​​
Most of the places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, causing landslides in some areas and blocking roads, while all the major rivers and their tributaries were in spate, a Met official said.

Shimla | Published: July 26, 2018
Incessant rains have also caused massive landslides in Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Sirmaur districts, hampering vehicular traffic. (PTI)

While Paonta Sahib town in Sirmaur district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 138 mm, it was 133 mm each in Dharamsala and Kangra, 120 mm in Palampur and 96.3 mm in Nahan.

State capital Shimla, which saw a low of 17.1 degrees Celsius, experienced mild rainfall.

The Met official said there are chances of heavy rainfall at some places in Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts till Friday.

Picturesque tourist resort Manali, which experienced 31 mm rains, recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius.

Incessant rains have also caused massive landslides in Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Sirmaur districts, hampering vehicular traffic.

The water level in the major rivers of the state — the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna — which enter the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has also increased, a government official said.

