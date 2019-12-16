Himachal Pradesh weather: Shimla receives fresh snowfall; Manali, Kufri shiver at sub-zero temperature

Shimla | Published: December 16, 2019 5:51:39 PM

Shimla witnessed 7.3 cm snowfall during the last 24 hours, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said, adding that the city received snowfall for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions intensified as tourist destination Manali shivered at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius while Kufri recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla received fresh snowfall overnight while Keylong, Kalpa, Manali and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said on Monday. Shimla witnessed 7.3 cm snowfall during the last 24 hours, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said, adding that the city received snowfall for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions intensified as tourist destination Manali shivered at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius while Kufri recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at minus 14.9 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 0.8 degrees Celsius, Chamba 1 degree Celsius, Solan 1.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 1.5 degrees Celsius, Palampur 2 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 2.4 degrees Celsius, Mandi 3.6 degrees Celsius, Una 5.6 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 6.7 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur 7 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Sundernagar and Hamirpur at 20.8 degrees Celsius each, he added. The meteorological department has forecast more rains and snowfall in the state from December 19 to 21.

