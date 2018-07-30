Himachal Pradesh weather update: Days after heavy rain, monsoon intensity recedes in state

Representative Image: PTI

Days after moderate to heavy showers led to abnormal rise in the water levels of most of the rivers, the hills of Himachal Pradesh is witnessing subdued rainfall activity, the Met said on Monday. Most of the rivers in the state that were in spate have started seeing a slight decline in the water levels. A government spokesperson said the water level in the Satluj, the Beas and the Yamuna rivers and their tributaries has started receding.

The Yamuna, which is feeding the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar town in Haryana, has been in spate over the past few days. From the Hathnikund barrage, excess water was released in the river over the last three days. This has led to flooding in downstream villages and posing threat of inundation in the national capital.

“There was no heavy rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours and precipitation only occurred at a few places,” a Met official told IANS. He said similar weather conditions were likely to continue in the state for two-three days.

Shimla had no rainfall, while Nahan town in Sirmaur district received just 1.2 mm and Kalpa in Kinnaur district 0.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours since Sunday. The state capital recorded a minimum of 15.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 18 degrees in Dharamsala and 12 degrees in Manali. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state at nine degrees Celsius.