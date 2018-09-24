Himachal Pradesh weather, floods LIVE updates: Heavy rains hit normal life, several roads closed; MeT department says downpour to continue till September 25

Himachal Pradesh weather LIVE updates: Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the last three days has triggered a flood-like situation. Movement of traffic on several important roads including Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Manali town and Pathankot-Chamba have been halted. At several locations, landslides have also struck roads leading to halt in transport services. Schools, colleges and several offices have been shut in view of the bad weather condition. The administration has advised locals and tourists not to travel towards the high reaches as there are chances of snowfall and heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Also, the water level in many rivers including the Yamuna, Beas and Satluj have increased and are flowing above the danger mark.

According to the Met department, the western disturbances will remain active in the state till September 25.