Himachal Pradesh weather, floods LIVE updates: Heavy rains hit normal life, several roads closed; MeT department says downpour to continue till September 25

Himachal Pradesh weather LIVE updates: Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the last three days has triggered a flood-like situation. Movement of traffic on several important roads including Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Manali town and Pathankot-Chamba have been halted. At several locations, landslides have also struck roads leading to halt in transport services. Schools, colleges and several offices have been shut in view of the bad weather condition. The administration has advised locals and tourists not to travel towards the high reaches as there are chances of snowfall and heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Also, the water level in many rivers including the Yamuna, Beas and Satluj have increased and are flowing above the danger mark.
According to the Met department, the western disturbances will remain active in the state till September 25.
The highway the connects Manali with Leh in Jammu and Kashmir has been shut by the administration due to heavy snow. The higher reaches of Kully, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have also reported snowfalls. Keylong town in the district saw over two feet of snow.
According to a report in news agency IANS, three bridges were washed away in Kullu and Manali towns due to flood triggered by heavy rains. Manali recorded the highest rainfall in the state on second consecutive day at 121 mm. Kangra received 120 mm rainfall. Capital city, Shima saw 23 mm rainfall.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said that the rainfall in the region for the last few days and flash flood in many areas have disrupted the normal life.
Ravi river is still flowing at dangerous level. Chamba SP Dr Monika told news agency ANI that the administration is taking all preventing measures to minimise the loss. “Rainfall has reduced to drizzling. Evacuations in low lying areas being done since yesterday. Most of the traffic has been stopped in the district.”