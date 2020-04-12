Himachal Pradesh to be divided into 6 zones for lockdown exit plan: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Thakur said the exit plan would be initiated only when there is initial flattening of coronavirus curve.

Himachal Pradesh will be divided into six zones as part of the strategy to end COVID-19 lockdown measures, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday. At a meeting with senior officers here, the chief minister said: “As per the threat of COVID-19 and cases found in Himachal Pradesh, the state will be divided into six zones including a red zone, four orange zones and a green zone for drafting exit plan from COVID-19 lockdown.”

Thakur said the exit plan would be initiated only when there is initial flattening of coronavirus curve followed by tapering of the curve with the tendency to reach a ‘stage zero’ infection. The identified hot spots will be entirely isolated from the other parts and supply of food and other essential commodities will be entrusted to the police and the local administration, he said.

The capacity of the state’s health care system to guard public life, personnel discharging essential services and medical professionals against the epidemic during the days to come and capacity to build resilience against the diseases will be taken into consideration, he added.

Effectiveness in preventing the spread and impact of the current lockdown on the state’s economy and its likely extension, its impact on the poor and other vulnerable sections and fiscal capacity of the state to compensate the economically most vulnerable sections will also be taken care of, he said further.